Children orphaned by Covid under Karnataka govt care

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Children who were orphaned by the Covid pandemic are government’s responsibility. Their education, books, school and college fees will be taken care of by the state government, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai here on Monday. “I assure families of victims that the government will arrange for education and upkeep of all such children,” he said.

He distributed cheques to 20 beneficiaries from above poverty line (APL) and below poverty line (BPL) families who lost their family members during the pandemic. In all, 1,000 such beneficiaries were given cheques in all Assembly constituencies. The government handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh to BPL card holders and Rs 50,000 to APL card holders.

Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed asked the chief minister why the state is discriminating in handing over amounts to beneficiaries, while the Centre is not. “The government should give equal financial benefit to APL card holders also,” he said.

Bommai replied that he will take details of APL card holders and discuss the issue with health and revenue departments to ascertain the financial situation before taking a decision. Bommai said that so far, one lakh beneficiaries have been identified and 30,000 were given compensation. Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that in Bengaluru, 10,000 beneficiaries were identified and given cheques.

RECORDS AT HOME

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said around 40-45 lakh farmers do not have proper Pahani land records and RTC details. From January 24, all farmers will be given their land record documents and RTC sketches at their doorsteps. Land conversion will now be done in one day as compared to six months to one year earlier, he added.