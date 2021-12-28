STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Children orphaned by Covid under Karnataka govt care

The government handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh to BPL card holders and Rs 50,000 to APL card holders.

Published: 28th December 2021 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2021 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai hands over a cheque as compensation to a beneficiary in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Children who were orphaned by the Covid pandemic are government’s responsibility. Their education, books, school and college fees will be taken care of by the state government, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai here on Monday. “I assure families of victims that the government will arrange for education and upkeep of all such children,” he said.

He distributed cheques to 20 beneficiaries from above poverty line (APL) and below poverty line (BPL) families who lost their family members during the pandemic. In all, 1,000 such beneficiaries were given cheques in all Assembly constituencies. The government handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh to BPL card holders and Rs 50,000 to APL card holders.

Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed asked the chief minister why the state is discriminating in handing over amounts to beneficiaries, while the Centre is not. “The government should give equal financial benefit to APL card holders also,” he said.

Bommai replied that he will take details of APL card holders and discuss the issue with health and revenue departments to ascertain the financial situation before taking a decision.  Bommai said that so far, one lakh beneficiaries have been identified and 30,000 were given compensation.  Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that in Bengaluru, 10,000 beneficiaries were identified and given cheques. 

RECORDS AT HOME
Revenue Minister R Ashoka said around 40-45 lakh farmers do not have proper Pahani land records and RTC details. From January 24, all farmers will be given their land record documents and RTC sketches at their doorsteps. Land conversion will now be done in one day as compared to six months to one year earlier, he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 COVID orphans Karnataka
India Matters
West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | Twitter)
No foreign cash nod for Mother Teresa NGO; Opposition expresses shock
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu health minister says Omicron spreading in community
For representational purposes
After losing one eye to acid attack, Gujarat girl now aspires to crack civil services exam 
Representational Image (Representational Image)
Pet dog dies in VIjayawada saving owner from cobra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp