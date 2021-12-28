STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gram Panchayats log 77.35% polling, Urban Local Bodies see 69% turnout

Elections to 1,185 wards of 58 Urban Local Bodies and 1,257 wards in 57 Gram Panchayats across the state went off peacefully, with a record of 76 per cent polling on Monday.

BENGALURU: Elections to 1,185 wards of 58 Urban Local Bodies and 1,257 wards in 57 Gram Panchayats across the state went off peacefully, with a record of 76 per cent polling on Monday. The Gram Panchayat poll recorded a whopping 77.35 per cent, whereas ULBs scored 68.99 per cent, and 8 seats that went for bypolls recorded a lukewarm response, with mere 58.89 per cent turnout. In Mudalagi Town Municipality seat that went for bypolls in Belagavi district, the candidate was elected unanimously 

In Sira City Municipal Council (CMC) in Tumakuru district, polls to 31 wards recorded 77.79 per cent, whereas Gadag-Betageri and Hosapete in Vijayanagara district recorded 65 per cent each, whereas Chikkamagaluru CMC recorded 60.74 per cent. The overall polling percentage for these CMCs is 67.13.

As many as 19 town municipalities and 34 town panchayats, including Annigeri in Dharwad and Bankapura in Haveri, and Athani of Belagavi also went for polls with an average of just above 70 per cent polling. The results will be out on December 30, as counting takes place at centres set up in taluk and district headquarters.

