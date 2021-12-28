MLC polls, anti-conversion Bill on BJP meet agenda

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The party performance in the State Legislative Council elections from local bodies constituencies, preparations for Zilla and Taluk Panchayat polls and the push for the Anti-Conversion Bill are among the issues that are likely to come up for discussion during the BJP state core committee and state executive committee meetings in Hubballi on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Senior BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, National General Secretary in charge of Karnataka Arun Singh, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and others are attending the meetings. “We will discuss issues related to party organisation and other developments. The meeting, which is held once every two months, will take important decisions,” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters in Bengaluru. Coordination between the party and government is good, he said. The government will come up with more programmes and go to elections on the basis of its good work, the CM said.

Responding to a question on speculation over leadership change, the CM termed it a media creation. Asked if cabinet expansion will be discussed during party meetings, Bommai said it is an internal matter of the party, and the high command would take a call on that. In the past few days, many senior leaders including Arun Singh, BS Yediyurappa and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel have rubbished speculation over leadership change.

BJP State General Secretary and MLC N Ravi Kumar said during the meetings that they would discuss various issues related to strengthening of the party organisation. BJP performance in the council elections, especially in Belagavi, Mysuru, Hassan and Chikkamagaluru constituencies, are likely to be discussed in detail. In Belagavi, BJP candidate Mahantesh Kavatagimath was defeated by party leader Ramesh Jarkhiholi’s brother Lakhan Jarkiholi. In four of five two-member constituencies, Congress managed to get more votes compared to BJP. The Anti-Conversion Bill that was passed in the assembly, but was not tabled in the Council, is also likely to come up for discussion.