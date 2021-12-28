STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Won’t stop protesting against Anti-Conversion Bill: Tanveer Sait

Published: 28th December 2021 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2021 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Tanveer Sait

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Stating that defection is more dangerous than religious conversion, former minister and Congress MLA Tanveer Sait charged that the government, dictated by defectors, has no moral right to bring Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021. “Every citizen has a constitutional right to embrace any religion of his choice,” he said.

Speaking to media persons here on Monday, Sait said Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021, is passed in the Legislative Assembly, but is yet to clear the Council test. “Even if it is passed in the Council, we have decided to step up protest against the Act,” Sait warned.

Recalling that the Centre has withdrawn controversial farm laws passed by the Parliament, he said the new legislation will also meet the same fate. Meanwhile, Sait also called for the State Government to voluntarily support the bandh call and announced that the Congress will support it.

