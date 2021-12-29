BSY in Dubai, misses executive meet

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The most conspicuous absentee at the BJP state executive meeting was former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, who is currently in Dubai. Although senior party leaders like General Secretary Arun Singh expressed optimism about Yediyurappa’s participation in the meet, his absence was surprising.

Yediyurappa was seen at Dubai Expo 2020 on Tuesday, where he showed special interest in the India Pavilion and its presentations. He later tweeted, “The desire for an open environment, opportunities and growth is most clearly reflected...’’

Sources said Yediyurappa was accompanied by his son, Shivamogga MP B Y Raghavendra and other family members. The family left for Dubai on December 24, on the invitation of the Kannada Sangha, and Yediyurappa was scheduled to participate in a string of programmes.

On his absence at the state executive, sources close to him said his travel plans to Dubai had been fixed in advance, and would have been difficult to cancel. He had informed the party earlier. Analysts say the absence of a senior leader like Yediyurappa at the state executive meet does not augur well for the party, which will face assembly polls in about 15 months.