STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

BSY in Dubai, misses executive meet

Yediyurappa was seen at Dubai Expo 2020 on Tuesday, where he showed special interest in the India Pavilion and its presentations.

Published: 29th December 2021 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2021 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa at Dubai Expo 2020 on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The most conspicuous absentee at the BJP state executive meeting was former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, who is currently in Dubai. Although senior party leaders like General Secretary Arun Singh expressed optimism about Yediyurappa’s participation in the meet, his absence was surprising.   
Yediyurappa was seen at Dubai Expo 2020 on Tuesday, where he showed special interest in the India Pavilion and its presentations. He later tweeted, “The desire for an open environment, opportunities and growth is most clearly reflected...’’ 

Sources said Yediyurappa was accompanied by his son, Shivamogga MP B Y Raghavendra and other family members. The family left for Dubai on December 24, on the invitation of the Kannada Sangha, and Yediyurappa was scheduled to participate in a string of programmes. 

On his absence at the state executive, sources close to him said his travel plans to Dubai had been fixed in advance, and would have been difficult to cancel. He had informed the party earlier. Analysts say the absence of a senior leader like Yediyurappa at the state executive meet does not augur well for the party, which will face assembly polls in about 15 months.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP BS Yediyurappa Dubai
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Anti-Covid pill to be rolled out shortly; 8 vaccines, 4 treatments now in India's arsenal
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
Chennai Police bans New Year's Eve celebrations in the wake of Omicron threat
Supreme Court.
Insurer can’t deny claim citing existing illness: Supreme Court on health policies
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
MP collector holds back own salary over high number of unaddressed public complaints 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp