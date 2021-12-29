STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Girl students in Karnataka's post-matric hostels to undergo martial arts training

Under the programme, there will be spending Rs 4,000 per month for trainers and Rs 1,36,000 as cost of training and uniforms for 100 students and Rs 68,000 for the hostels with 50 students.

Published: 29th December 2021 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2021 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

Self Defence, martial arts

Representational Image

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Aimed at empowering girl students and to protect them from attacks by perpetrators, the State government has decided to impart training in self-defence techniques such as Karate, Taekwondo and Judo on a pilot basis. Post-matric girl students residing in Social Welfare and Backward Classes and Minorities hostels are being covered under the programme.

Under the programme, there will be spending Rs 4,000 per month for trainers and Rs 1,36,000 as cost of training and uniforms for 100 students and Rs 68,000 for the hostels with 50 students. The aim of the training is to empower the girls.

Selected trainers will be given Rs 4,000 for eight months for training, Rs 800 as travelling expenses per hostel. Each student will also be receiving Rs 500 as uniform expenses once in a year.

The trainers have to visit each hostel twice a week and eight times a month for imparting training. Each session will be of sixty minutes duration and various self-defence techniques will be taught to the girl students. Before the commencement of the course, each and every girl student will undergo a health test.

The training programme will be held only for a period of three months from January 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022 in the first year and it will be a regular training from next academic year onwards. About 69,867 students across 629 hostels belonging to backward classes & minorities and same number of students from social welfare department are eligible for the training programme in Karnataka.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, district social welfare officer Reshma Kousar said this programme will build confidence among girls to face any dangerous situation.

"We have already selected martial arts trainers and the programme begins from January 1. This will also boost leadership skills among rural girl students. The trainees will be taught ways to tackle the perpetrators," she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
martial arts Karnataka martial arts Post matric students
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Anti-Covid pill to be rolled out shortly; 8 vaccines, 4 treatments now in India's arsenal
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
Chennai Police bans New Year's Eve celebrations in the wake of Omicron threat
Supreme Court.
Insurer can’t deny claim citing existing illness: Supreme Court on health policies
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
MP collector holds back own salary over high number of unaddressed public complaints 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp