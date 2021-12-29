STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mangaluru: 62-yr-old man arrested for desecrating 18 places of worship including 'daivasthanas' 

The accused has confessed to dropping objectionable items in 'daivasthanas', Sikh gurudwara, and also at a mosque in Ullal.

arrest, handcuffs, crime

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Mangaluru city police have arrested a 62-year-old man on charges of desecrating daivasthanas and 18 places of worship of different religions.

The accused Devdas Desai, a resident of Kondana in Kotekar was arrested on Wednesday. Mangaluru police commissioner N Shashi Kumar addressing the media said that the accused originally hailing from Hubballi was arrested based on CCTV footage.

His father John Desai, a government employee had converted to Christianity and Devdas was also following the same religion and he used to pray at home. The accused has confessed to having committed the crime of dropping objectionable items in daivasthanas, Sikh gurudwara, and also at a mosque in Ullal, said the commissioner.

According to the accused, he had moved to Mangaluru in search of a job in 1997 and joined as a driver at the Bunder transport office. His wife and daughter had left him due to family issues. In 2006, he bought a house in Talapady KC Road, and currently he lives alone there doing odd jobs. 

