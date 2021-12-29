STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Padayatra by Congress leaders over Mekedatu a political gimmick, says Devegowda

Taking a dig at KPCC president Shivakumar, Gowda asked why he neglected the Mekedatu project when he was the irrigation minister

Published: 29th December 2021 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2021 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

JDS supremo Deve Gowda and his family members take part in a special pooja and homa at Deveshwara temple at his native Haradanahalli in Holenarasipur taluk on Wednesday (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

HARADANAHALLI: JDS supremo HD Devegowda said on Wednesday that the padayatra by Congress leaders over Mekedatu is a political gimmick.

Speaking to reporters after attending a special pooja and homa along with family members, Gowda said people wanted to know the purpose of the padayatra on Mekedatu when important issues like Krishna and Mahadayi were being neglected.

Taking a dig at KPCC president Shivakumar, Gowda asked why he neglected the Mekedatu project when he was the irrigation minister.

Expressing unhappiness over the passing of the anti-conversion bill, Gowda said it had been drafted during the Congress government in the state. Gowda said that no conversion cases were reported during his tenure as CM and PM.

He added that he would start touring the districts to strengthen the party ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.

Gowda also lauded the acting of Nikhil, his grandson and hero of the film Rider, on the occasion.

Earlier, Gowda took part in a special pooja and homa with family members at Deveshwara temple at his native Haradanahalli. Channamma Devegowda, HD Revanna, Bhavani Revanna and Suraj Revanna were present.

