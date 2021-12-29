Siddaramaiah calls for ‘BJP Hatao’, says Modi ruined economy

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday launched a ‘BJP Hatao’ campaign, calling on Congressmen to educate the masses to analyse the history of the Congress and BJP, and the parties’ contribution to the country. He said that former PM Indira Gandhi opened banks for the poor but the BJP wants to close them, and the party also took “hasty decisions like demonetisation and introduction of GST, that had the worst impact on the country’s economy”.

Addressing Congressmen at the Congress Foundation Day here, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s anti-people policies have led to an increase in unemployment, poverty, price rise and skyrocketing prices of petrol and diesel. He accused the Union government of wanting to bring in farm laws which could destroy the farming community.

Recalling that Karnataka was hit with four consecutive floods in 2021, he said the government has not paid relief but has come out with advertisements making tall claims. “The Congress ideology is pro-people, whereas the RSS is anti-people and has an agenda to oppose the Constitution and nurture inequality,” he said, adding that the RSS did not contribute to the freedom struggle was now teaching “patriotism and history”.

Alleging that Modi had questioned the Congress’ contribution, he hailed PM Manmohan Singh for bringing in the National Employment Guarantee Scheme, and Right to Education.

Padayatra a gimmick: Revanna

The padayatra by Congress leaders demanding the Mekedatu project has been termed as a political gimmick by JDS leader and former minister HD Revanna. He charged that the Congress is trying to grab political advantage by raising unwanted issues. Revanna suggested that it would be better if the CM led a delegation of all-party leaders to the Centre, demanding the Mekedatu project.