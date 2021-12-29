STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Siddaramaiah calls for ‘BJP Hatao’, says Modi ruined economy

He accused the Union government of wanting to bring in farm laws which could destroy the farming community.

Published: 29th December 2021 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2021 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Party leader Siddaramaiah. (File | EPS)

Congress Party leader Siddaramaiah. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday launched a ‘BJP Hatao’ campaign, calling on Congressmen to educate the masses to analyse the history of the Congress and BJP, and the parties’ contribution to the country. He said that former PM Indira Gandhi opened banks for the poor but the BJP wants to close them, and the party also took “hasty decisions like demonetisation and introduction of GST, that had the worst impact on the country’s economy”.

Addressing Congressmen at the Congress Foundation Day here,  he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s anti-people policies have led to an increase in unemployment, poverty, price rise and skyrocketing prices of petrol and diesel. He accused the Union government of wanting to bring in farm laws which could destroy the farming community.

Recalling that Karnataka was hit with four consecutive floods in 2021, he said the government has not paid relief but has come out with advertisements making tall claims. “The Congress ideology is pro-people, whereas the RSS is anti-people and has an agenda to oppose the Constitution and nurture inequality,” he said, adding that the RSS did not contribute to the freedom struggle was now teaching “patriotism and history”.

Alleging that Modi had questioned the Congress’ contribution, he hailed PM Manmohan Singh for bringing in the National Employment Guarantee Scheme, and Right to Education.

Padayatra a gimmick: Revanna
The padayatra by Congress leaders demanding the Mekedatu project has been termed as a political gimmick by JDS leader and former minister HD Revanna. He charged that the Congress is trying to grab political advantage by raising unwanted issues. Revanna suggested that it would be better if the CM led a delegation of all-party leaders to the Centre, demanding the Mekedatu project.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah BJP Congress
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Anti-Covid pill to be rolled out shortly; 8 vaccines, 4 treatments now in India's arsenal
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
Chennai Police bans New Year's Eve celebrations in the wake of Omicron threat
Supreme Court.
Insurer can’t deny claim citing existing illness: Supreme Court on health policies
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
MP collector holds back own salary over high number of unaddressed public complaints 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp