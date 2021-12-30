STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ahead of Karnataka polls, Kharge takes dig at PM Modi via Twitter

Launching a frontal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Senior Congress leader and Opposition leader in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted on Wednesday,

Published: 30th December 2021 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Launching a frontal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Senior Congress leader and Opposition leader in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted on Wednesday, “As state election campaigns begin, PM Modi has again begun asking votes in the name of ‘double engine’ jumla. Modiji, let me remind you that the BJP govt in Karnataka is known as a ‘40% commission’ govt. Please let the voters know what the commission split is for each engine?’’ 

Kharge later told The New Indian Express, “We have not made the allegation against the double engine government, it is the contractors who have written directly to the PM. What action has been taken? The Prime Minister has to find out and respond.”    

