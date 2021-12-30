STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bajrang Dal men charge SC members with conversion

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Tension prevailed at Bilidevalaya, near Kunigal, when Bajrang Dal activists, led by the local BJP Gram Panchayat member Nagaraj, barged into the house of a Scheduled Caste ‘handi jogi’ community member, charging him with sheltering people involved in religious conversion. They accused them of converting residents to Christianity on Tuesday night.

The activists, led by Ramu Bhajrangi, and community members had a verbal duel for some hours and then approached Kunigal police to file complaints of assault against each other. 

Four people, including three women from Hosadurga in Chitradurga, had arrived at the house and were offering prayers, following which the GP member alerted the activists. He claimed that the prayer meetings had been happening for a month in the house. 

“They were converting about 15-20 innocents in the vicinity illegally,” he alleged. According to sources, police warned both sides and gave them a chance to reach a compromise. 

