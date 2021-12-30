Belagavi: Alert as water gushes out of Maharashtra dam

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A massive amount of water flowed out of Radhanagari dam, near Kolhapur, due to a technical snag which resulted in the sudden opening of one of the dam’s gates. As a result of the abrupt release of a large quantity of water, said to be in thousands of cusecs, a high alert was sounded in areas around Bhogawati river in Kolhapur district.

The released water from Radhanagari led to a massive rise in the level of Bhogawati river. The authorities were able to avert a major disaster and save property around Bhogawati river, according to sources. Authorities ordered an investigation to ascertain whether it was a man-made disaster or due to a technical snag.