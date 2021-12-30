STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Congress, JDS gird up for battle for Vokkaliga bastion - Old Mysuru

With the 2023 assembly elections barely 14 months away, the Congress and JDS are preparing to slug it out for supremacy in the Vokkaliga heartland of Old Mysuru.

Published: 30th December 2021 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Congress Chief D K Shivakumar

DK Shivakumar

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the 2023 assembly elections barely 14 months away, the Congress and JDS are preparing to slug it out for supremacy in the Vokkaliga heartland of Old Mysuru. KPCC president D K Shivakumar, sensing a “conspiracy” by the JDS and BJP, had sarcastically stated that he has no stamina to compete against JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda and his family members. The recent MLC polls gave a fillip to the Congress, which won most of the seats in the region -- except Hassan where Gowda’s grandson Dr Suraj Revanna’s victory was a face-saver for the JDS. 

Shivakumar is keeping up the momentum with a ‘padayatra’ for implementation of the Mekedatu irrigation project. He has completed a tour of the region, including Hassan district, and managed to keep the party organisation on its toes, and also send a message to rival parties.

JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy responded quickly to the Mekedatu issue, claiming that it was he, as head of the Congress-JDS alliance government, who had submitted the Detailed Project Report (DPR) to the Centre. “As Tamil Nadu approached the Supreme Court, the Centre asked Karnataka to convince the neighbouring state. Will this padayatra fetch a nod from the Central Water Commission? Let the Congress demand that the BJP take an all-party delegation to New Delhi, and we will join,” he suggested sarcastically.

He also alleged that the Congress has no moral ground to hold a padayatra, as the allocation of 9 tmcft water, of 64 tmcft in the DPR, was denied to Karnataka. Kumaraswamy said Shivakumar was creating a drama over Mekedatu. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vokkaliga Congress JDS Karnataka elections Old Mysuru
India Matters
People shop from street vendors at a market with new guidelines where shops will be closed on odd-even formula following rise in the COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
'People with no travel history getting infected with Omicron in Delhi'
The aim of forming micro containment zones and monitoring each case is to ensure that there is no spread of the virus | file
Close watch on apartments, hostels, markets in Bengaluru as Covid cases rise
Land owner Partha Sarathi Basu in front of the mosque in Bengal’s Barasat. (Photo | EPS)
Mosque on Hindu land tells Bengal harmony tale
Mother Teresa.
FCRA non-renewal lacked finesse, dignity and respect

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp