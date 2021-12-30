STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will develop Anjanadri Hill on lines of Ayodhya: Bommai

Addressing delegates at the two-day BJP state executive committee meeting here, CM Basavaraj Bommai said, "A temple for Lord Rama is being constructed in Ayodhya.

Published: 30th December 2021 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The government is expected to soon take a decision on developing Anjanadri Hill near Anegundi in Koppal district -- which is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman -- on the lines of the temple for Lord Rama in Ayodhya. 

Addressing delegates at the two-day BJP state executive committee meeting here, CM Basavaraj Bommai said, “A temple for Lord Rama is being constructed in Ayodhya. His devotee and companion Hanuman was born in our state. Therefore, the government will come up with plans to develop the Anjanadri Hill, popularly known as Kishkinda.”

Meanwhile, the funds collected from the Endowments Department-owned temples are being used for other work. The government now plans to utilise temple funds only for temple development.

