Big jump in Covid cases, Karnataka crosses 700-mark after three months

After a 37.10 per cent increase in the day’s Covid-19 cases from Tuesday to Wednesday, cases once again jumped from 566 to 707 on Thursday.

Published: 31st December 2021 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

A child fiddling with RT-PCR test sample cartridge at a testing centre in Bengaluru | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a 37.10 per cent increase in the day’s Covid-19 cases from Tuesday to Wednesday, cases once again jumped from 566 to 707 on Thursday. The last time cases crossed the 700-mark was towards the end of September. The state tally stands at 30,06,505.

Active Covid-19 cases in the state crossed the 8,000-mark on Thursday, increasing from 7,771 to 8,223. Since November 25, active cases have been fluctuating, but have been on an upward graph. In Bengaluru, the day’s cases crossed the 500-mark, with 565 new cases. The last time the city recorded over 500 cases was towards the end of July.

As per BBMP war room data, the 6-day positivity rate in Bengaluru has been increasing. Between December 16 and December 22, it was at 0.45 per cent, but between December 23 and December 29, it increased to 0.74 per cent. Active cases in the capital too have been increasing since November 25, and now stand at 6,846. With three deaths, the state toll rose to 38,327.

