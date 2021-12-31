STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SDPI gets toehold in coastal Karnataka's Urban Local Bodies

Three of its candidates won in Kaup town municipality, and one each from Vittla and Kotekar town panchayats.

Published: 31st December 2021 05:58 AM

voting

(Representational Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The results of the 58 ULBs announced on Thursday have thrown up a new trend: the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has shown some promise, especially in the coastal region, by winning as many as six seats.

Three of its candidates won in Kaup town municipality, and one each from Vittla and Kotekar town panchayats. Another huge win was recorded in the City Municipal Council of Chikkamagaluru, where a minority and Dalit combination worked. The Dalit member, Manjula, took the seat. 

With a similar strategy, the SDPI may also field candidates in the BBMP polls, which may affect the chances of the Congress. Dr C S Dwarakanath, Congress leader and former chairman of the Backward Classes Commission, admitted that this may split the Congress vote base. 

In the recently held polls to the Karnataka Legislative Council, the SDPI candidate in Dakshina Kannada garnered over 1,200 votes. The party may also field candidates in ZP/TP polls and the 2023 assembly polls, sources said.

