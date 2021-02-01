Four die as car collides with concrete mixer in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Four people were killed in a road accident, after their car rammed into a concrete mixer in Chikkajala traffic police station limits late on Saturday night. The deceased have been P Shivashankar (26) and Milan Raj (19) — both residents of Bagalur; Madhusudhan (26), a resident of Sathanur; and M Anusha (22) of Vidyaranyapura. The four were relatives.

While the three men were into real estate business, Anusha was a graduate. Police said the three visited Madhusudhan’s house for dinner on Saturday. Later, the three men decided to drop Anusha home in Madhusudhan’s car. They headed towards Bellalli from Kannur. At around 12.30 am, the car rammed into the lorry at the rear, which killed the three men on the spot, while Anusha succumbed to her injuries in hospital on Sunday morning.

“Preliminary investigation showed that rash and negligent driving by the car driver led to the accident. The collision was such that both vehicles were stuck to each other, and it took more than two hours to separate them,” the police said. The lorry driver abandoned his vehicle after the incident, and is since absconding. Efforts are on to trace him. Senior police officers, including Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) BR Ravikanthegowda, DCP (Traffic - North) Sajeeth VJ, and others, visited the spot.