Sanctuary tag ideal for Madiwala Lake, but stuck in red tape

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to protect water bodies and biodiversity, the Karnataka Forest Department has penned a letter to the State Government, requesting it to declare Madiwala Lake as a bird sanctuary and conservation reserve. The department is also asking the BBMP to return the lake to it so that it can rejuvenate, protect and maintain the water body.

The proposal has been drawn on the lines of Puttenahalli Lake in Yelahanka, the first and only lake in the city to be declared a bird conservation reserve. Madiwala Lake is not part of the list prepared by BBMP for rejuvenation of water bodies under Bengaluru Mission 2022. It was not included as the BBMP lacks adequate funds to take up revival work of all lakes.

“The proposal was sent a fortnight ago, but there has been no response yet. We do not want the lake to be spoilt as it’s a haven for many native and migratory birds. Only last week, forest department officials nabbed two people at the lake, with seven dead birds and a squirrel,” a forest department official said.

The department had worked extensively with the previous Karnataka Lake Conservation and Development Authority, and Prof C R Babu — Professor Emeritus CEMDE, School of Environment Studies, University of Delhi, and former member of the Knowledge Commission — to develop the lake, create another mini pond towards Sarakki lake.

A biodiversity park has also been created at Madiwala Lake under the guidance of Prof Babu. Many resident welfare associations had also joined hands with KLCDA to protect the water body. Bengaluru Urban, Deputy Conservator of Forests, S S Ravishankar, said that the move was required, and the file was stuck between various departments. BBMP DCF V Ranganatha Swamy said though the BBMP has funds for lake-related work, it will be better if the proposal is implemented by the forest department.