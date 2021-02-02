Indigenous system to improve safety of rail passengers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An indigenously developed automatic train protection system to boost passenger safety is a key aspect of the Union budget, but officials were unable to speak on any projects. A senior railway official told TNIE, “Until the Pink Book (details of projects and amount sanctioned) is released, we are not in a position to say anything. Let us wait to see what has been sanctioned for projects.”

Electrification of Indian Railways by 2023 is a key announcement. Chief PRO and Deputy General Manager E Vijaya told TNIE, “The National Rail Plan is set to become the template of planning for future development. The capacity to create ahead of demand by 2030 will cater to growth in demand till 2050,” she said.

Vision 2024 would help accelerate implementation of critical projects by 2024 with clear timelines. “In South Western Railway, many doubling and electrification works are identified for expeditious execution,” she added. An individual familiar with Vision 2024 plans specified the projects and deadlines: Doubling & Electrification: Daund-Gulbarga — March 2021; Doubling projects: Penukonda-Dharmavaram — Oct 2024; Gooty-Dharmavaram — March 2022; Hospet-Vasco—March 2023; Yelahanka-Penukonda — June 2021.

New Line Projects: Gadag-Wadi — June 2025; Rayadurg-Tumukuru — Dec 2025; Munirabad (Ginigera)-Raichur-Mahabubnagar — Sept 2024. Urban transport expert Sanjeev Dyammanavar said, “The Minister again missed revising Suburban Rail fares. The last revision was in December 2013. This is badly affecting revenue.”