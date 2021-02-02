Survey begins at Karnataka-Andhra border in Ballari

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

BALLARI: As per guidelines of the Supreme Court, Survey of India officials have once again started survey of the Karnataka- Andhra Pradesh interstate border at Ballari. This is the second such survey taken up since November 2020. The survey work was taken up on Monday from Tamati to Vitalapura in Sandur taluk and Obulapuram Mining Company, which is located in Andhra Pradesh.

Social activists from Ballari are demanding that the official team not depend on the map of 1896 sketched by the British. There have been largescale alterations that must be rectified, they demand.

Tapal Ganesh, a mining activist, said that the survey team must look into village boundaries before coming to a conclusion of the interstate border. “Even the SC has directed the survey team to use the British map only for reference.

The team is here once again and we are not sure about the outcome,” he said, going on to add, “The British drafted village boundaries to separate them from forest areas, which were altered later. Hence, we request the team to look at a village map than doing a mere survey.” Officials from both states were present during the survey.