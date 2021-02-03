STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Council passes Bills to establish 4 private varsities amidst concerns over quality

During the discussion on the Bills, several MLCs said that they were worried about the quality of education in private universities.

Published: 03rd February 2021 11:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 11:29 PM   |  A+A-

The Karnataka Legislative Council in session at Vidhana Soudha. (Photo| EPS/ Nagaraja Gadekal)

The Karnataka Legislative Council in session at Vidhana Soudha. (Photo| EPS/ Nagaraja Gadekal)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Legislative Council passed four bills on establishing private universities on Wednesday.

The Bills to establish The Atria University, Vidyashilp University, New Horizon University in Bengaluru, and Sri Jagadhguru Murugarajendra University in Chitradurga were passed in the council. The Bill related to St. Joseph University also got support from the members but it was tabled for approval due to a financial implication and it needs the Governor’s nod. The Bill is expected to be passed by Friday.

During the discussion on the Bills, several MLCs said that they were worried about the quality of education in private universities. JD(S) member KT Srikantegowda said that private universities were mushrooming in the state.

“Instead of strengthening the government universities, the government is encouraging private universities, which are lowering the quality and sanctity of universities. In some universities, people join as VCs and retire as VCs. Why shouldn’t the government appoint registrars in private varsities, which has become a business?” he questioned.

Congress MLC CM Ibrahim opined that it appears to be a death knell for education in the state. “Private universities do not require any certificates. We have seen many private engineering colleges shut down and private universities should not have a similar fate. These Bills should be referred to Select Committee”.

BK Hariprasad of Congress demanded that the government should make its stand clear on the reservation in private varsities. “Private universities are just business and there is no reservation for the downtrodden in such institutions. Many oppose reservation claiming the education system will be spoilt by it. Won't paying donation and getting a seat spoil the system?,” he questioned, while RB Thimmapur also joined him and said the Bill had no mention of reservation.

JDS MLC Marithibbegowda said most of the private universities were permitted in the BJP regime. “How can one expect quality education, when there is no limit for admission of students? I suggest the government appoint MLAs and MLCs in the governing council to know what is happing in private universities”.

BJP MLC YA Narayanaswamy feared that the setting up of private universities may lead to social and financial conflict between students of private and government universities. “The government should have control over the examinations or else there will no control on quality. A centralised examination cell should be created to hold exams for all private universities,” he added.

DCM and Minister for Higher Education Dr. CN Ashwathnarayan said the government will establish a Fee Fixation Committee headed by a retired judge. “We will have control over the private universities as we are introducing Unified University & College Management System, which enables the government to fetch the real-time data related to administration of government and private universities”.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Dr. BR Ambedkar School of Economics University (Amendment) Bill renaming the institution as ‘Dr. BR Ambedkar School of Economics University, Bengaluru’ to esteem the reputation of BR Ambedkar was also passed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
private universities Karnataka
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp