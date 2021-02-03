STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Mangaluru airport privatisation: HC issues notice to Centre

The petitioners requested the court to declare the bidding process for the privatisation on the basis of that Cabinet decision as illegal, arbitrary and beyond the scope of the Airports Authority Act.

Published: 03rd February 2021 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Mangaluru airport terminal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Centre on a PIL that questioned the privatisation of Mangaluru International Airport, and sought the quashing of the Cabinet decision in 2019 approving the bid of Adani Enterprises Limited for three airports including Mangaluru.Hearing the petition filed by Airports Authority Employees Union, Bajpe, Mangaluru, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum issued a notice to the Centre. 

On November 8, 2018, the Union Cabinet gave in principle approval for leading out six airports namely Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, and Mangaluru under public private partnership. The petitioners requested the court to declare the bidding process for the privatisation on the basis of that Cabinet decision as illegal, arbitrary and beyond the scope of the Airports Authority Act. 

The petitioners also sought the quashing of the Cabinet decision dated July 3, 2019, approving Adani Enterprises’ bid for three airports including Mangaluru, contending that the Centre had no authority to enter into such an agreement as it is beyond the powers conferred under Section 12 and 12-A of the Airports Authority Act and a violation of the Aircrafts Rules.

They also sought the quashing of the consequential concession agreement entered into by AAI and Adani Enterprises in February 2020, alleging that it was prepared without conducting a proper feasibility study and without considering the legality of the proposal, the petitioners said, and alleged that Adani Enterprises was the highest bidder for all six airports of the 11 who participated in the process. 

There is between 295% to 638% deviation between the highest and lowest bidder, meaning that the bid document circulated by the AAI lacked clarity and that bidders were not able to analyse and evaluate the project, the petitioners alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
privatisation Mangaluru International Airport Karnataka High Court
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp