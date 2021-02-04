South Western Railway bags highest budgetary allocation, suburban rail project to get Rs 300 crore

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With a grant of Rs 3,245 crore from the Union budget, the South Western Railway (SWR) Zone has got its highest ever allocation for any financial year since inception. The dedicated 148.17-km Suburban Railway Project is set to get at least Rs 300 crore with the allocation for it made under the Joint Venture category of Northern Railway Zone.

Briefing newspersons on the budget via virtual mode from Hubballi, Deputy General Manager and Chief Public Relations Officer, SWR, E Vijaya said, "This is our highest allocation since the Zone was formed in 2003. With a Rs 536 crore increase over last year, it marks a 20% increase. Along with the Rs 1,223 crore expected as deposit from the Karnataka government towards new lines and Road Over Bridges/Road Under Bridges, the total budget grant will touch Rs 4468 crore, an increase of 12%."

Setting to rest doubts over the Rs 15,767-crore suburban project being ignored in the budget, Vijaya said, "The Suburban Rail project does not find place in the Pink Book of the SWR. It is no longer our project as it is being executed by K-RIDE, a joint venture of Ministry of Railways and Karnataka government. Under the Pink Book of Northern Railway, a budgetary grant of Rs 800 crore has been set aside for equity infusion into joint ventures with state governments."

There are two JVs presently being executed, one in Haryana for around Rs 5,000 crore and the Suburban project in Karnataka for over Rs 15,000 crore. "Bengaluru Suburban will get a minumum of Rs 300 crore allotted by the Ministry of Railways," she said.

No new lines have been announced and the focus is on completing existing projects, the CPRO added. "A sum of Rs 35 crore have been earmarked for road safety works (level crossings), an increase of 67% over the previous year," she said.

The Third Coaching Terminal at Sir M Visvesvariaiah Coaching Terminal (previously known as Baiyappanahali Coaching Terminal), in which some finishing touches are being done, will be ready by Feburary-end, she said.