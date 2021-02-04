STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

VTU fund scam runs into crores

The audit report highlights that crores of rupees have been withdrawn from the university’s bank accounts and deposited back after some time, leading to a loss in interest amount.

Published: 04th February 2021 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Expert committee was studying VTU split even before budget.

By Sunil Patil
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: It is a scam that runs into several crores at the very centre of technical education -- the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), which manages over 200 engineering colleges in the state. A reply to an RTI query by well-known advocate Surendra Ugare revealed that VTU misused funds and the university audit report for 2017-18 raised objection to these suspicious transactions.  

The audit report highlights that crores of rupees have been withdrawn from the university’s bank accounts and deposited back after some time, leading to a loss in interest amount. It shows that receipts and payments to the university’s account for 2016-17 was `59.60 crore.

It was transferred as ‘advance’ to Registrar (evaluation), VTU, in two separate transactions -- `38 crore on March 21, 2017, from the university’s regular account and `21.60 crore on March 31, 2017, from the SCP/TSP Cell account through a demand draft. The amount has been deposited back to the university account exactly a year later, on March 31, 2018. 

Audit report seeks action against VTU officials

The audit committee report states, “As per the VTU Act 1994, Section 23(6) of Chapter 7, the revenue and fund of the university should be utilised only for the development of the university. But, this fund was diverted and re-deposited after a year. The committee has found that it is the violation of the university act and regulations and that it is a case of misuse of funds.

’’During 2016-17 and 2017-18, Rs 109.60 crore was transferred from VTU’s account without seeking the approval of the competent authority. In the second case, Rs 12 crore was transferred to the principal, UBDTCE, Davangere from university’s account on March 21, 2017 without the approval of the VTU Finance Committee and Executive Council. In the third case, Rs 10 crore was debited from the university’s account on April 24, 2017, but no transaction details were mentioned. In the fourth case, Rs 24 crore and Rs 1.11 crore from VTU’s National Academy of Skill Development account, maintained by the Finance Department, was withdrawn and deposited back without approvals.

The audit committee states, “No related documents and reasons to justify these transactions have been presented before the audit committee by the VTU, neither VTU sought the approval from Finance Committee or Executive Council before doing transactions of such huge amounts. All these transactions have caused unnecessary blocking of VTU funds and in turn, caused a massive loss of interest to the university.”

The audit report has recommended disciplinary action against officials concerned.VTU sources said that the university has clarified the points raised in the audit report, but did not give further details. Advocate Ugare said he will submit the documents to the Lokayukta soon. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Visvesvaraya Technological University scam
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp