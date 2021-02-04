We’re cash-strapped, unable to pay salaries, take up works: Ministers to BSY

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior ministers in BS Yediyurappa’s cabinet have expressed helplessness over the financial crisis the State government was facing and which was hampering the ongoing works. Ministers cited the Covid-19 pandemic as the reason for revenue loss to the State treasury.Replying in the assembly during Question Hour on Wednesday, Deputy chief minister and Transport Minister Lakshman Savadi said they were not able to pay salaries to the staff of various road transport corporations.

In the last seven months, the transport department took `1,760 crore from the State government to pay salaries to the employees of KSRTC, BMTC, NWRTC and NERTC. “We have paid 50% salary to the employees in December, and the salaries for January are yet to be paid. Whatever money we are getting from passengers is spent on fuel. The situation is tight,’’ he said.Mudigere MLA M P Kumaraswamy said, “Roads are damaged due to floods. I cannot go to my constituency. People demand good roads and I am not able to convince them that there are no funds with the government.”

RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa said they could not take up flood-related works as grants have not been released so far. “Last year, Rs 1,500 crore was released by the State government to take up flood-related works, but this year money has not been released. Once we get the money, we will take up the works,’’ he added.Haj and Wakf Board Minister Srimanth Patil said they need Rs 58 crore to complete the ongoing Shadi Mahal works across the State. This has been stopped due to financial constraints, he said.