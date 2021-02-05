STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eshwar Khandre slams govt for stalled housing scheme

The construction of houses for the poor has been stalled and for flimsy reasons, Congress working president Eshwar Khandre said in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

Published: 05th February 2021 04:36 AM

Karnataka MLA Eshwar Khandre

Karnataka MLA Eshwar Khandre ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The construction of houses for the poor has been stalled and for flimsy reasons, Congress working president Eshwar Khandre said in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.When Khandre alleged that the government has put on hold the construction of over two lakh homes, Housing Minister V Somanna lashed out at him.Khandre then angrily said that the government had introduced the scheme to ensure that no person in the state lives in huts or sheds and that they all live in pucca houses. 

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar
details plans to upgrade PHCs in state

Soon, there was a stand off in the Assembly, and Ramesh Kumar, Byrathi Suresh and Yatheendra Siddaramaiah joined in the attack on the government. Khandre and Congress MLAs told the house that around 15 lakh houses had been completed and distributed by 2018, and that around 7 lakh houses were being built by the end of May 2018 when the Congress government was voted out. 

After that, due to official reasons, around 2.5 lakh houses were incomplete, and the government had not addressed the concerns of the homeless, Congress MLAs charged. Khandre said that it was a travesty that people had to remain homeless for three years and blamed a particular officer.Congress MLAs said that the aim was to have a Jopadi Mukt Karnataka but the goal was still a long way off. Under the scheme, SC and ST households would get Rs 1.80-2 lakh and General Category households would get Rs 1.2 lakh assistance.

‘Scrap taluk panchayats’
Legislators cutting across party lines demanded that the government scrap taluk panchayats and implement a two-tier ( gram and zilla panchayat) system.RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa said that the government would place a proposal in this regard before the Cabinet soon.

in the assembly
The government has begun recruitment of 1,246 doctors and 824 surgeons, and in a month, all PHCs in state will have a doctor, Health Minister Sudhakar said
Govt to procure ambulances to ensure one ambulance for 30,000 population
Sewage treatment plants to be built in Srirangapatna, Hanur, other towns to prevent untreated sewage from entering Cauvery river, said Ecology Minister C P Yogeshwar 
STPs to be built at a cost 
of Rs 208 crore to supply  treated water to Srirangapatna, Hanur, Bannur

Eshwar Khandre
