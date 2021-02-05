STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'I have faced hundreds of challenges': CM Yediyurappa challenges Congress to win Karnataka bypolls 

The bypolls scheduled for this year include Maski, Basavakalyana and Sindagi assembly constituencies along with Belagavi Lok Sabha seat.

Published: 05th February 2021 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday challenged the Leader of Opposition Siddaramiah to win the upcoming bypolls in Karnataka. Yediyurappa said BJP will not just win all four bypolls but will crush its rivals in with a thumping majority.

Yediyurappa said in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP won 25 seats out of 27 in Karnataka. Same year , out of 15 assembly seats to which bypolls were held, BJP won 12. His party also won both the assembly bypolls including Sira, which they had never won before, in 2020.

The bypolls scheduled for this year include Maski, Basavakalyana and Sindagi assembly constituencies along with Belagavi Lok Sabha seat. "We are going to win all four," he said.

"Under your (Siddaramiah) leadership, Congress faired badly in polls. This is because people have lost faith in Congress," he said in the house on Friday.

Seventy-eight-year old Yediyurappa said he gets motivated by challenges. "I have faced hundreds of challenges and won," said BSY. He also said he has courage, commitment and patience which made him what he is today. Power is a tool to help people and one should not practice hatred politics.
 

BS Yediyurappa Karnataka bypolls Karnataka byelections Karnataka BJP Siddaramiah
