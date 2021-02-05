Karnataka farmers reach Ghazipur border, Kodihalli meets Tikait

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A delegation of farmers from Karnataka, led by president of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, arrived at the Ghazipur border outside Delhi on Thursday to show solidarity with the ongoing farmers’ protest.

Chandrashekhar met Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait and addressed protesting farmers, assuring them of full support to the protest against the farm bills by their Karnataka counterparts. He added that some 4,000 farmers from Karnataka will join the protests at New Delhi borders after February 6.

“On February 6, farmer unions have given a call for highway blockade protest (Chakka Jam). In Karnataka, too, farmers will respond to this call and protest against the farm bills. After that protest on February 6, farmers from Karnataka will arrive in batches to join protests at various sites of Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur,” Chandrashekhar told TNIE. “Karnataka farmers are firmly behind you in this protest against the Union Government’s farm bills. We will join you in protest to demand that the laws should be withdrawn,” he said in his address to farmers at Ghazipur.

“We will have to go in batches because the government is keen on stopping more farmers from travelling en masse. We are paying for our own train tickets and going to participate in the protests. The situation at Singhu and Tikri is worse for farmers,” he added.