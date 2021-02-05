STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka farmers reach Ghazipur border, Kodihalli meets Tikait

4,000 protesters from state to join ongoing agitation after February 6 

Published: 05th February 2021 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnel keep vigil at Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers agitation against Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi/EPS)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A delegation of farmers from Karnataka, led by president of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, arrived at the Ghazipur border outside Delhi on Thursday to show solidarity with the ongoing farmers’ protest.

Chandrashekhar met Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait and addressed protesting farmers, assuring them of full support to the protest against the farm bills by their Karnataka counterparts. He added that some 4,000 farmers from Karnataka will join the protests at New Delhi borders after February 6. 

“On February 6, farmer unions have given a call for highway blockade protest (Chakka Jam). In Karnataka, too, farmers will respond to this call and protest against the farm bills. After that protest on February 6, farmers from Karnataka will arrive in batches to join protests at various sites of Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur,” Chandrashekhar told TNIE. “Karnataka farmers are firmly behind you in this protest against the Union Government’s farm bills. We will join you in protest to demand that the laws should be withdrawn,” he said in his address to farmers at Ghazipur. 

“We will have to go in batches because the government is keen on stopping more farmers from travelling en masse. We are paying for our own train tickets and going to participate in the protests. The situation at Singhu and Tikri is worse for farmers,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka farmers Ghazipur Rakesh Tikait Kodihalli Chandrashekhar Farm Laws farmer protests
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/trans
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp