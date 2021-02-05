STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Legislative Council chairman Pratap Chandra Shetty resigns

Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman K Pratap Chandra Shetty resigned from his post on Thursday.

Published: 05th February 2021 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 02:06 PM   |  A+A-

K Pratap Chandra Shetty attends the Legislative Council session in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

K Pratap Chandra Shetty attends the Legislative Council session in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman K Pratap Chandra Shetty resigned from his post on Thursday. The BJP had moved a no-confidence motion against him during the winter session after gaining the upper hand in the Council.

However, the process turned messy with the council witnessing unpleasant events on December 15.When the joint session started in the last week of January, the BJP, which found that the chairman was resigning himself, had not pressed for a discussion on the no-confidence motion. On Thursday evening, Shetty announced his resignation in the House.

In his exit speech, he said, “Though it is a reality that democracy runs on numbers, it is important that the decisions made in the House should be for the people. I believe that all decisions I made from the chair were in the favour of the people. Unfortunately, such decisions raised questions on the credibility of this chair and I am hurt by it.

“I am deeply pained that an untoward incident took place in the House during my tenure due to the numbers game. However, it was my ‘Rajadharma’ to face it legally when the credibility of the chair was questioned.

Now, we are all aware of what happened and we have to bow our heads before people for that. Hence, I apologise to the people of the state from the chair. We all should introspect and ensure that such incidents won’t repeat in the House,” he said.

Shetty said that he had informed the Governor in writing about the incidents that took place during the Winter Session and on December 15. “I hope that the Governor has taken appropriate action”.“I am relieved as my responsibility is over. Technically, I have time till the next session to prove a majority. However, I have given importance to morality and values throughout my life. Not giving way for any unnecessary discussion, I am resigning from the Chairman’s post,” Shetty said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Legislative Council Pratap Chandra Shetty
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/trans
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp