STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Now, it's work from home for differently abled government employees in Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar issued a circular which mentioned that it is difficult for such employees to travel to their workplaces in COVID-19 times

Published: 05th February 2021 05:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 05:34 PM   |  A+A-

Covid test

The circular issued by the government cited the COVID-19 pandemic (Image for representational purpose only)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Starting from Friday, specially abled employees working in government, semi government and government aided offices are allowed to work from home. Karnataka Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar issued a circular which mentioned that it is difficult for such employees to travel to their workplaces in COVID-19 times.

The circular said that as per the guidelines issued by the Centre, specially challenged employees including visually impaired and physically challenged staff working in government, semi government, aided, corporation and board offices are now allowed to work from home. It has become difficult for them to travel to their workplaces while taking precautionary measures for COVID-19, said the circular.

It may be noted that recently the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum directed the state government to reconsider its circular dated January 5, by which it directed that 50 percent of specially abled can work on alternate days. "It should be either 100 per cent work from home or 100 per cent work from office," they noted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Differently abled COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
High-speed internet back in Jammu and Kashmir after 550 days
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp