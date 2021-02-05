Now, it's work from home for differently abled government employees in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Starting from Friday, specially abled employees working in government, semi government and government aided offices are allowed to work from home. Karnataka Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar issued a circular which mentioned that it is difficult for such employees to travel to their workplaces in COVID-19 times.

The circular said that as per the guidelines issued by the Centre, specially challenged employees including visually impaired and physically challenged staff working in government, semi government, aided, corporation and board offices are now allowed to work from home. It has become difficult for them to travel to their workplaces while taking precautionary measures for COVID-19, said the circular.

It may be noted that recently the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum directed the state government to reconsider its circular dated January 5, by which it directed that 50 percent of specially abled can work on alternate days. "It should be either 100 per cent work from home or 100 per cent work from office," they noted.