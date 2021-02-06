STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Beaten, tortured, harassed, techie’s wife ends life in Bengaluru

Upset over constantly being harassed by her husband, a 38-year-old woman ended her life by hanging in her house in Varthur recently.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Upset over constantly being harassed by her husband, a 38-year-old woman ended her life by hanging in her house in Varthur recently. The husband was arrested on Thursday. A senior police officer said that the couple—Bhaskar and Padmavathi—were married 10 years ago and have a son. 

Bhaskar (42), a software engineer in a private company, was an alcoholic and he would often take Padmavathi to pubs. At the pubs, he would allegedly force her to dance with other men. After returning home, he would physically torture her. Fed up with his behaviour, she tried to end her life thrice in the past by consuming poison. On Monday, she hanged herself in the bedroom. 

Her parents filed a complaint of abetment of suicide against him. Bhaskar has been handed over him to judicial custody. In the complaint, Padmavathi’s mother alleged that Bhaskar would hit Padmavathi almost every day for the past few months over trivial issues. He was counselled a few times and told to mend his ways. The complaint also stated that Padmavathi had found out that her husband was having an extra-marital affair. 

(If you are having thoughts of suicide or are in emotional  distress. Help is available. You can get in touch with  the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from Monday to  Saturday from 10 am to 10 pm and 104 Arogya Sahayavani which is open 24/7.)

