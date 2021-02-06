BJP leader hosts lunch for Kumaraswamy, expelled  

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

BAGALKOT: The BJP on Friday expelled a leader from Bagalkot for reportedly hosting lunch for JDS leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy here recently.BJP Nagara Mandala Bagalkot City president Basavaraj S A claimed that Santosh Hokrani, who was expelled, had expressed his wish to join the JDS during his luncheon with Kumaraswamy.

In a press release, Basavaraj accused Hokrani of indulging in anti-party activities, and motivating a group of youngsters to post comments against Bagalkot MLA Veeranna Charantimath on social media, besides failing to participate in party activities. Hokrani was expelled from the BJP for six years. Basavaraj was not available for comment.

According to party sources, Hokrani had played a key role in ensuring Charantimath’s victory in the last assembly polls. Ever since Hokrani had expressed his wish to contest the next assembly polls, the relationship between him and the MLA had soured, and he may have been expelled on Charantimath’s instructions, sources said.

Denying the allegations, Hokrani told TNIE, “JDS district wing president Hanumanthappa Mavinamarad is my good friend. When he told me that Kumaraswamy wanted to visit my house after a party function recently, how could I refuse? Though Kumaraswamy offered me party membership, I declined as I am committed to the BJP for 18 years.”

“I know who is behind this. Charantimath should work on building second-rung leaders, he should have offered the Bagalkot Town Development Authority chairmanship to loyal party workers,” Hokrani said. “The Nagara Mandal president took the decision on my instructions,” BJP district president Shantagouda Patil said.