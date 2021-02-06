STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

BJP leader hosts lunch for Kumaraswamy, expelled  

The BJP on Friday expelled a leader from Bagalkot for reportedly hosting lunch for JDS leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy here recently.

Published: 06th February 2021 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy at the residence of BJP leader Santosh Hokrani (right), in Bagalkot.

JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy at the residence of BJP leader Santosh Hokrani (right), in Bagalkot. (Photo | EPS)

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

BAGALKOT: The BJP on Friday expelled a leader from Bagalkot for reportedly hosting lunch for JDS leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy here recently.BJP Nagara Mandala Bagalkot City president Basavaraj S A claimed that Santosh Hokrani, who was expelled, had expressed his wish to join the JDS during his luncheon with Kumaraswamy.

In a press release, Basavaraj accused Hokrani of indulging in anti-party activities, and motivating a group of youngsters to post comments against Bagalkot MLA Veeranna Charantimath on social media, besides failing to participate in party activities. Hokrani was expelled from the BJP for six years. Basavaraj was not available for comment. 

According to party sources, Hokrani had played a key role in ensuring Charantimath’s victory in the last assembly polls. Ever since Hokrani had expressed his wish to contest the next assembly polls, the relationship between him and the MLA had soured, and he may have been expelled on Charantimath’s instructions, sources said.

Denying the allegations, Hokrani told TNIE, “JDS district wing president Hanumanthappa Mavinamarad is my good friend. When he told me that Kumaraswamy wanted to visit my house after a party function recently, how could I refuse? Though Kumaraswamy offered me party membership, I declined as I am committed to the BJP for 18 years.”

“I know who is behind this. Charantimath should work on building second-rung leaders, he should have offered the Bagalkot Town Development Authority chairmanship to loyal party workers,” Hokrani said. “The Nagara Mandal president took the decision on my instructions,” BJP district president Shantagouda Patil said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NJP JSD Karnataka Kumaraswamy
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
High-speed internet back in Jammu and Kashmir after 550 days
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp