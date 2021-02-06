Forest dept launches bird listing exercise in Bandipur Tiger Reserve

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The forest department has started a three-day bird listing and counting exercise in Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Friday. The exercise will be carried out in four sessions with 70 volunteers and also forest officials in all the ranges of the reserve. Volunteers, who turned out in impressive numbers, were divided into four ranges along with officials who will visit the area to record and identify birds in the national park.

The volunteers will record details of the bird, the location of its sighting and the species name. They will also come out with a graph indicating the bird population.The volunteers were also advised to take proper Covid precautions. ACF Paramesh said that volunteers have found 16 species in Chaluvarayana Katte in the Maddur range.