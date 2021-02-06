STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hassan airport project in Karnataka takes wing after three decades

CM BS Yediyurappa on Saturday directed the senior officials of the infrastructure development department to take up the project under the Centre's UDAAN scheme at a cost of Rs 175 crore. 

Published: 06th February 2021 10:19 PM

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)

By Udaya Kumar BR
Express News Service

HASSAN: The Hassan airport project took wings on Saturday as CM BS Yediyurappa directed the senior officials of the infrastructure development department to take up the project under the Centre's UDAAN scheme at a cost of Rs 175 crore. 

The project will be taken up by the state and the center on the basis of cost sharing. 

JDS Supremo HD Devegowda and Hassan BJP MLA Preetam J Gowda met the CM separately and drew the latter's attention recently in this regard. In 2007, the district authority had acquired 536 acres of land in seven villages for the purpose as a first step following the direction of the state government.

Hassan airport project is the brainchild project of Hassan MP HD Devegowda. It was allegedly neglected since laying the foundation stone two decades ago in the outskirts of Hassan at Bhuvanahalli. The project is aiming at the export of agricultural produce abroad. 

The state government had decided to construct the airstrip including a mud runway as per the previous proposal. It may be recalled that the then deputy commissioner had fixed the compensation to acquire the additional land of 200 acres to build an international airport after the revised project.  

The district authority also had issued the notices for the farmers of Bhuvanahalli, Sankenahalli, Lakshmisagara, Thendihalli, Davalapura, and G Milanahalli to acquire additional land. The land has been been abandoned since it was acquired. 

It also may be recalled that the directorate general of civil aviation of the Airport Authority of India had visited the proposed land earmarked for the airport.   

Hassan business community and people from different sections of the society have expressed happiness with the decision of the CM and efforts made by HD Devegowda and Hassan BJP MLA Preetam J Gowda in this regard. 

Dhanpal, the president of the district chamber of commerce industries and tourism, said a full-fledged airport would boost the economy of the district. 

The issues of demanding higher compensation for the additional land and the job for one of the members of the family who will let out the land for the project also hampered the project, said Krishnegoda of Bhuvanahalli.  

Hassan MLA Preetam J Gowda said that the airport project will be taken up on war footing as the CM has given a green signal to it in the Assembly.

