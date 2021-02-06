STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man stabs landlady to death over rent

VV Puram police on Thursday arrested a 32-year-old caterer and two of his relatives for allegedly murdering a retired deputy tahsildar.

By Express News Service

 BENGALURU:  VV Puram police on Thursday arrested a 32-year-old caterer and two of his relatives for allegedly murdering a retired deputy tahsildar. After killing her, the suspects carried the body in a goods auto to a secluded spot in Bidadi and set it on fire. The incident took place on Wednesday, following a quarrel between the accused and the victim over rent payment.

The suspects have been identified as Aleem Pasha, and his relatives Jeeran Pasha and Ashrafunnisa. Another accused, Ibrahim, is still at large, police said.The victim, Rajeshwari, owned a residential complex in Parvathipuram, where Aleem was a tenant. He had not paid rent for over nine months.

On Wednesday, Rajeshwari came to Aleem’s residence and demanded that the dues be cleared. She also warned of filing a police complaint, and a heated argument ensued. In a fit of rage, Aleem stabbed her with a knife, killing her. Then, with his relatives’ help, he disposed of the body.Finding Rajeshwari missing for two days, her family approached police, who took Aleem into custody. He confessed to the crime.

