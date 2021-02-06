Panchamasali reservation: Seer says BSY in state of mental disequilibrium, asks BJP to change CM

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Basava Jayamruthyunjaya Swamy of Panchamasali Gurupeet, who has set on a walkathon from Kudalasangama on January 14, demanding 2A and OBC reservation for the Panchamasali community, said that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is in a state of mental disequilibrium.

Speaking to the media at Hiriyur on Friday, Basava Jayamruthyunjaya Swamy said that giving 2A reservation status is a state issue and hence the CM can take a decision in this regard. However, BSY is shouldering the responsibility on the Centre instead, he said.

"He shouldn't forget that he is the CM because of the support of the Panchamasali community, who are standing strongly behind the BJP and Yediyurappa. He cannot change his opinions constantly," he claimed.

Swami further urged the BJP high command to change the Chief Minister in Karnataka as he is failing to stand by his word. "He couldn't even remember the message he sent to us through his delegation of ministers on Thursday," he said.