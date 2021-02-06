STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Panchamasali reservation: Seer says BSY in state of mental disequilibrium, asks BJP to change CM

Swami urged the BJP high command to change the Chief Minister in Karnataka as he is failing to stand by his word.

Published: 06th February 2021 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Basava Jayamruthyunjaya Swamy of Panchamasali Gurupeet, who has set on a walkathon from Kudalasangama on January 14, demanding 2A and OBC reservation for the Panchamasali community, said that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is in a state of mental disequilibrium.

Speaking to the media at Hiriyur on Friday, Basava Jayamruthyunjaya Swamy said that giving 2A reservation status is a state issue and hence the CM can take a decision in this regard. However, BSY is shouldering the responsibility on the Centre instead, he said.

"He shouldn't forget that he is the CM because of the support of the Panchamasali community, who are standing strongly behind the BJP and Yediyurappa. He cannot change his opinions constantly," he claimed.

Swami further urged the BJP high command to change the Chief Minister in Karnataka as he is failing to stand by his word. "He couldn't even remember the message he sent to us through his delegation of ministers on Thursday," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Panchamasali community reservation OBC reservation Basava Jayamruthyunjaya Swamy BS Yediyurappa BJP Panchamasali
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
High-speed internet back in Jammu and Kashmir after 550 days
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp