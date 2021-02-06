President inaugurates museum dedicated to pride of Kodagu General Thimayya in Madikeri

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: It was an ode to the pride of Kodagu as the President of India inaugurated the General Thimayya Museum in Madikeri on Saturday. The museum has been built at Sunnyside, the former residence of General KS Thimayya.

The President unveiled the inaugural stone at the General Thimayya Museum and took a tour inside the museum, which retold the story of the General. The war diary preserved inside the museum narrated the stories of various wars fought by the Indian military. The words of the first elected Prime Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Sheikh Abdulla appreciating General KS Thimayya, the narration of the Battle of Kangaw in the war diary and the release of the ‘General Thimayya March’ battalion tune were among the numerous artefacts that retold the greatness of the erstwhile General.

“General Thimayya Museum preserves special aspects of the extraordinary character and contribution of one of the finest soldiers in the history of our army. The memorial at ‘Sunny Side’, once the residence of General Thimayya, highlights the sterling features of our brave forces. District Kodagu has the honour of having enriched our Armed forces with stalwarts like General Thimayya and Field Marshal Cariappa. I am sure that this museum will inspire our youth to carry forward the legacy of General Thimayya,” were the words inscribed by the President in the logbook at the museum.

Kovind offers puja to Goddess

Cauvery at Talacauvery

The inaugural ceremony also witnessed participation from Chief of Defense Staff Bipin Rawat, General Officer Commanding (GOC) and Colonel of the Kumaon and Naga Regiment Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita alongside other dignitaries from the military. District in-charge minister V Somanna, Kannada Culture Department minister Aravind Limbavali alongside Kodagu MLAs took part in the inaugural ceremony. Only about 40 dignitaries were allowed to witness the inaugural ceremony.



Meanwhile, before taking part in the inaugural ceremony, the President alongside First Lady Savita Kovind and daughter Swati Kovind visited Talacauvery and offered puja to Goddess Cauvery. The Temple Committee and archaks offered the President a shawl and a saree each to Savitha and Swati Kovind as a token of respect.

“This is the first time that the President of our country has visited Talacauvery. We are proud that he visited the centre and this has been possible because of the greatness of General Thimayya,” shared Rajesh Achari, one of the archaks at the temple. Meanwhile, a stringent combing operation by the forest department, police and anti-naxal squad had been ordered to ensure safe visit of the president to Talacauvery.

The security was tight across Talacauvery and Madikeri. While nearly 500 police were guarding Bhagamandala-Talacauvery area, the President’s convoy route in Madikeri was guarded by nearly a hundred police. Zero traffic was ordered on the convoy route in Madikeri from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

MLC submits memorandum seeking Bharat Ratna

MLC Veena Achaiah, who was present during the inaugural ceremony of the General Thimayya Museum, handed over a memorandum to the President. The MLC has requested the President to award Bharat Ratna posthumously to Field Marshal KM Cariappa and General KS Thimayya.

Stray cattle and dogs shifted

To ensure smooth travel of the President’s convoy, Madikeri city municipal workers along with support from police were seen herding stray cattle and street dogs on Friday at midnight. All the stray cattle were shifted to the Madikeri Market Complex without fodder or water, evoking anger among many residents.