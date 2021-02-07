STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dharwad mishap victims’ family members to create mobile application over road safety, demand wider roads

In the road mishap that took place on January 15, a total 12 people, including 10 women, most of who were doctors, were killed and six other injured.

Family members of deceased in Dharwad mishap conducted religious rituals at the accident spot near Dharwad recently

Family members of deceased in Dharwad mishap conducted religious rituals at the accident spot near Dharwad recently (Photo | Express)

By Mallikarjun Hiremath
Express News Service

DHARWAD: The victim's family members, who lost their dear ones in the Hubballi Dharwad bypass road accident (National Highway-48) near Ittigati in Dharwad taluk, have decided to stop such accidents by designing a road safety mobile application.

In the road mishap that took place on January 15, a total 12 people, including 10 women, most of who were doctors, were killed and six others injured. They were heading to Goa from Davangere but their minibus collided with a truck.

In a view to paying tribute to the resting souls, such a project is being hooked up by doctors and businessmen. However, the victims’ family members have thought of getting the road widened and continuing their efforts to save people from such heartbreaking accidents.
 
Dr TG Ravi, who lost his doctor wife in the accident, said his wife used to take care of a 200-bed hospital. He expressed concern over the delirious condition of the roads.

“I am ashamed for what I am doing, but it is necessary to come out for doctors on the street demanding good roads. The roads are being developed even in remote areas in valleys but why not here, does the 32 km stretch is such a challenge, the authorities and elected representatives need to introspect. They are the reason behind collapsing the families and society,” he said.

 “We have decided to contribute maximum from our side to curb the road mishaps. The road safety app will be introduced soon and the app will collaborate with the Google map or Apple map. Once the driver gets the app it will be guiding and warning about the road condition ahead. It is a small effort to save lives. We have another plan to work with the traffic department and the plan gets to be nourished”, he added.

Anil MK said they are ready to fight in all means, they have not yet to come out from the shock after losing their family members. But the intention is clear that they will not rest till the road is widened. They are not claiming that the accidents will not occur after widening the road but the chances are very low and people can get ample chances to avoid the accidents.

“We have all served in a pandemic condition; we tried our best to save lives and every life has its value which cannot be gauged through any means. The elected representatives of the region and administration should take it as a challenge and commence the work”, he added.

