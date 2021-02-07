STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Union Minister RL Jalappa admitted to hospital

Even after contracting COVID-19, Jalappa had made a full recovery and was attending the day to day work. 

RL Jalappa

Minister Vinay Kumar Sorake and Former Union Minister R L Jalappa (left) in Bengaluru. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior politician and chairman of Sri Devaraj Urs Medical College R L Jalappa was hospitalised on Sunday after his health deteriorated.

GH Nagaraj, secretary of Sri Devaraj Urs Medical College, said that a team of doctors are treating him. 

Even after contracting COVID-19, Jalappa had made a full recovery and was attending the day to day work. 

On Sunday he fell ill and was rushed to R L Jalappa Hospital.

Jalappa has served as a union textile minister under the Congress government. He later resigned from the party to form Karnataka Kranti Ranga along with former chief minister D.Devaraj Urs and later merged with Janata Party.

