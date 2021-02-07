STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Vehicles entering Hampi’s vulnerable zones: Residents

A few people are driving vehicles into vulnerable zones at UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hampi, allege residents.

Published: 07th February 2021 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2021 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

The Stone Chariot near the Vijay Vittala temple in Hampi

The Stone Chariot near the Vijay Vittala temple in Hampi | Shivashankar Banagar

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

BALLARI: A few people are driving vehicles into vulnerable zones at UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hampi, allege residents. Such violations are a common sight along the road leading to Vijaya Vittala temple from Gejjala Mantap. Entry of heavy vehicles is prohibited here and those who visit, including VIPs, should use battery-operated buggies to reach the monuments.

Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority (HWHAMA) have declared  the areas surrounding a few important structures as non-vibrational zones. Nagaraj Bhat, a resident, said that Vijaya Vittala temple is the nation’s pride because of its musical pillars and stone chariot.

To protect them from pollution and prevent damage due to vibration, as per UNESCO guidelines, entry of vehicles is banned. Ironically, some government and private vehicles are seen entering these restricted zones. Officials, as well as police personnel, should use buggies, locals argued. A senior HWHAMA official said, “I have also noticed this. I will discuss the matter with ASI officials and action will be taken against those who are breaking rules.”
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hampi
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi enlists welfare measures taken for farmers in last 6 years
Shambhu Highway blocked during ‘chakka jam’ in Patiala
'Understand farmers pain, stop your monologue': Opposition tears into govt
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp