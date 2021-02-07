Vehicles entering Hampi’s vulnerable zones: Residents

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

BALLARI: A few people are driving vehicles into vulnerable zones at UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hampi, allege residents. Such violations are a common sight along the road leading to Vijaya Vittala temple from Gejjala Mantap. Entry of heavy vehicles is prohibited here and those who visit, including VIPs, should use battery-operated buggies to reach the monuments.

Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority (HWHAMA) have declared the areas surrounding a few important structures as non-vibrational zones. Nagaraj Bhat, a resident, said that Vijaya Vittala temple is the nation’s pride because of its musical pillars and stone chariot.

To protect them from pollution and prevent damage due to vibration, as per UNESCO guidelines, entry of vehicles is banned. Ironically, some government and private vehicles are seen entering these restricted zones. Officials, as well as police personnel, should use buggies, locals argued. A senior HWHAMA official said, “I have also noticed this. I will discuss the matter with ASI officials and action will be taken against those who are breaking rules.”

