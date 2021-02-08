STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka gets 31st district; govt issues notification carving Vijayanagara out of Ballari

The new district will have six taluks and Hosapete will be its headquarters. Kudligi, Hagaribommana halli, Kotturu, Hoovina Hadagali, and Harapanahalli are the other five taluks.

Published: 08th February 2021 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka got its 31st district with the state government on Monday issuing an official gazette notification carving out a new Vijayanagara district from the mine-rich Ballari.

The new district will have six taluks and Hosapete will be its headquarters.

Kudligi, Hagaribommana halli, Kotturu, Hoovina Hadagali, and Harapanahalli are the other five taluks.

Ballari district will have five taluks- Ballari, Kurugodu, Siraguppa, Kampli, and Sanduru.

Ballari taluk will remain its headquarters.

On November 18 last year, the state cabinet had given in principle approval for creation of Vijayanagara district.

The government's plan to create Vijayanagara district had run into opposition, especially from within the ruling BJP, including MLA Somashekar Reddy.

Minister for Infrastructure Development, Haj and Wakf, Anand Singh, who is also the and Ballari district in-charge, had anchored the efforts for the new district.

The plan for a new Vijayanagar district was first officially mooted by Chief Minister Yediyurappa in September 2019, when Singh was a disqualified legislator.

As consensus eluded meetings held in this regard in October that year, the CM had deferred a decision on it.

Many within the ruling BJP had criticised the move in 2019, stating the decision to create a new district was being taken under pressure from Singh, in return for his role in BJP coming to power.

Singh, one of the 17 disqualified MLAs whose rebellion led to the fall of the previous H D Kumaraswamy -ed Congress-JD(S) coalition government, had cited the demand for a separate Vijayanagara district as one of the reasons for his resignation from the Congress.

He subsequently joined the BJP and won from Vijayanagara seat on the party ticket.

The timing of the notification has also come at a time when Singh is said to be sulking, unhappy with portfolios allocated to him during the rejig of portfolios last month, party sources said.

Singh, who was Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister, was first moved to Tourism and was divested of Forest, leaving him with Ecology and Environment.

This was again changed and he got Infrastructure Development, Haj and Wakf.

Undivided Ballari was politically significant, comprising nine Assembly constituencies of which the Congress represents five and the BJP four.

In a note written to the Chief Secretary in September 2019, Yediyurappa had said keeping public and administrative interest in mind, it was necessary to create the new district noting that some parts of the Ballari district were about 200 km from the present headquarters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Karnataka districts Vijayanagara Ballari
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing protest against Centres farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Sunday Feb. 7 2021. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Toolkit row: Centre asks Twitter to remove 1,178 Pak-Khalistani handles
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Increase gap between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Experts
Image for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tax on EPF interest will not impact all salaried individuals
Hydropower project washed away in Uttarakhand floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of Village Cooking Channel at Chinna Veeramangalam in Pudukkottai | Express
'Village Cooking Channel’: Meet YouTube's favourite chefs who impressed Rahul Gandhi
Scores of labourers trapped in tunnels as the waters came rushing in. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Rescue ops intensified as over 200 people still missing
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp