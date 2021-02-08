STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Second innings of vaccination get underway in Karnataka's Udupi district

Udupi district administration aims to rope in village accountants, panchayat development officers, revenue inspectors and all staff under panchayati raj department in the days to come.

Published: 08th February 2021 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

Udupi deputy commissioner G Jagadish after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | Express)

Udupi deputy commissioner G Jagadish after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

UDUPI: The second innings of the vaccination programme against COVID-19 got underway at four centres across Udupi district on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner G Jagadish took the first jab, followed by ZP CEO Dr Y Naveen Bhat, and Additional SP Kumarchandra to send out a clear intent of the administration that the vaccine is safe.

Found to be fit after the mandatory 30-minute observation period, DC said that the administration has prepared a list of 4,040 personnel who will receive the vaccine in the second phase to be held over the next five days.

These include 1,888 policemen, 357 employees of urban affairs department, 569 from revenue department, 1,210 from rural development and panchayati raj department and 16 from panchayati raj engineering division.

The vaccination sessions planned for Monday included 150 beneficiaries each at the district government hospital, Ajjarkadu and urban primary health centre here, and 193 beneficiaries at taluk hospital in Kundapur and 100 in taluk hospital in Karkala.

The district in the first phase held from January 16 that encompassed frontline health workers has seen 15,233 take the vaccine against targeted beneficiaries of 22,333, overall achievement of 60 percent.

Udupi district administration aims to rope in village accountants, panchayat development officers, revenue inspectors and all staff under panchayati raj department in the days to come.

DC G Jagadish also said the risks, if any, from the vaccine was minuscule compared to the danger that the pandemic posed to humanity at its height. “We have seen how the virus has affected people and the world was desperate for a vaccine. Now that the vaccine has come, it is our duty to take it and instill confidence in all rungs of bureaucracy that it is safe,” DC said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 vaccination Udipi district Deputy Commissioner G Jagadish Udipi vaccination against COVID
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing protest against Centres farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Sunday Feb. 7 2021. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Toolkit row: Centre asks Twitter to remove 1,178 Pak-Khalistani handles
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Increase gap between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Experts
Image for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tax on EPF interest will not impact all salaried individuals
Hydropower project washed away in Uttarakhand floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of Village Cooking Channel at Chinna Veeramangalam in Pudukkottai | Express
'Village Cooking Channel’: Meet YouTube's favourite chefs who impressed Rahul Gandhi
Scores of labourers trapped in tunnels as the waters came rushing in. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Rescue ops intensified as over 200 people still missing
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp