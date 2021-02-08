STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Second phase of vaccination for COVID-19 underway in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district

Dr Rajashekhar Mali, district health officer of Kalaburagi, told TNIE that it has been proposed to vaccinate 8510 frontline workers by organising 21 sessions in 23 places within three days.

Published: 08th February 2021 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

covid vaccine

A health worker giving Covishield vaccine for ENT Hospital. (Representational Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The second phase of vaccination for frontline workers has begun in Kalaburagi district on Monday. Deputy Commissioner VV Jyothsna became the first beneficiary to get inoculated at Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences. 

"I decided to take the Covishield vaccine as a first beneficiary to instill confidence among the healthcare and frontline workers. The chances of side effects are minimum and the vaccine will prevent the attack of coronavirus, Jyothsana said after getting vaccinated. 

Dr Rajashekhar Mali, district health officer of Kalaburagi, told The New Indian Express that it has been proposed to vaccinate 8510 frontline workers in the district by organising 21 sessions in 23 places within three days. This includes 3119 employees of Revenue and Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department, 3772 police personnel and 1544 employees of urban civic bodies.

Close to 3098 frontline workers will be vaccinated on the first day of the second phase, if everything goes as per the plan. According to the information available, about six per cent of frontline workers have taken vaccination in Kalaburagi district till 1 PM on Monday. In Raichur district of the the state, chief executive officer of zilla panchat an SP have also been vaccinated. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 vaccine Vaccination for COVID-19 Kalaburagi Kalaburagi frontline workers
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing protest against Centres farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Sunday Feb. 7 2021. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Toolkit row: Centre asks Twitter to remove 1,178 Pak-Khalistani handles
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Increase gap between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Experts
Image for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tax on EPF interest will not impact all salaried individuals
Hydropower project washed away in Uttarakhand floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of Village Cooking Channel at Chinna Veeramangalam in Pudukkottai | Express
'Village Cooking Channel’: Meet YouTube's favourite chefs who impressed Rahul Gandhi
Scores of labourers trapped in tunnels as the waters came rushing in. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Rescue ops intensified as over 200 people still missing
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp