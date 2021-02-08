Second phase of vaccination for COVID-19 underway in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The second phase of vaccination for frontline workers has begun in Kalaburagi district on Monday. Deputy Commissioner VV Jyothsna became the first beneficiary to get inoculated at Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences.

"I decided to take the Covishield vaccine as a first beneficiary to instill confidence among the healthcare and frontline workers. The chances of side effects are minimum and the vaccine will prevent the attack of coronavirus, Jyothsana said after getting vaccinated.

Dr Rajashekhar Mali, district health officer of Kalaburagi, told The New Indian Express that it has been proposed to vaccinate 8510 frontline workers in the district by organising 21 sessions in 23 places within three days. This includes 3119 employees of Revenue and Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department, 3772 police personnel and 1544 employees of urban civic bodies.

Close to 3098 frontline workers will be vaccinated on the first day of the second phase, if everything goes as per the plan. According to the information available, about six per cent of frontline workers have taken vaccination in Kalaburagi district till 1 PM on Monday. In Raichur district of the the state, chief executive officer of zilla panchat an SP have also been vaccinated.