VVIPs from Delhi to land in Bengaluru for wedding of DK Shivakumar's daughter

Published: 08th February 2021 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A galaxy of VVIPs from New Delhi are expected to descend upon Bengaluru on Valentine’s Day. And you may wonder why. On February 14, there will be a big fat wedding where two prominent political leaders of Karnataka are all set to have closer ties.

Karnataka Congress unit president DK Shivakumar’s daughter Aishwarya will wed Amartya Siddhartha, grandson of former chief minister S M Krishna.

The VVIPs expected include Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, party General Secretary K C Venugopal, party veteran Randeep Surjewala and many Union ministers.

From Karnataka, most of the political biggies including Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, the Deputy Chief Ministers and a host of ministers are expected to attend the wedding, having received personal invites from Krishna who is now in the BJP.

Amartya is son of CCD founder late V G Siddhartha and Malavika, who is the daughter of Krishna. Amartya has been overseeing the company affairs. The couple will get married at an auspicious time on Valentine’s Day at a private hotel in Bengaluru.  

The reception is scheduled to be held on February 17, again at a private hotel in Bengaluru.

The venue has been fixed and both sides have distributed invitations. And the invites from Shivakumar have been restricted to 800 for the wedding and 1,400 for the reception keeping in mind that numbers have to be kept down due to Covid-19.

Krishna has been mostly inviting by way of personal letters over the past few days. He too has kept the number of invites down. Strict Covid norms will be in place with social distancing, masks and sanitizers, the organizers said.

The logistics, decorations and food arrangements are being worked out by the organisers considering the magnitude.

The couple had got engaged on November 19, 2020, at the residence of Krishna, where only close family members were invited.

