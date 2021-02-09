STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka schools to curtail summer holidays to make up for lost time: Minister

Published: 09th February 2021 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar on Tuesday announced that the summer holidays will be curtailed in schools this year.

He was talking during his visit to the Karnataka-Maharashtra border districts.

To make up for the lost time and prevent the compounding of delay in the next academic year, the department of education has been working out a scheme to reduce the number of holidays. 

As per department sources, with exams ending in June and the next academic year beginning at the start of July, there would be a trimming of summer holidays. However, there is no cancellation of holidays, the official clarified about rumours making rounds.

While the duration of the holidays is still being deliberated at the secretariat level, the discussion began when the timetable for state board examinations was announced at the end of January.

On January 28, the education department had announced that the class 10 (SSLC) board exams would be held from June 14 to June 25 tentatively.
 
On January 29, the minister announced the tentative time table for second PUC (class 12 state board) students -- May 24 to June 10.

Officials, during deliberations, are said to have opined that students definitely require a few days of summer holidays before they resume their next academic year. Details of how many days would be left between the two academic years were also sought.

