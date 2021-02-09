STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Now, pay more property tax, new law mandates it 

The Bills were earlier passed in the Assembly.

Published: 09th February 2021 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Council Chairman candidate Naseer Ahmed submits his nomination papers to the election officer at Vidhana Soudha on Monday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Municipalities (Second Amendment) Bill 2021, and Karnataka Municipalities And Certain Other Law (Amendment) Bill 2021, were passed in the Council amid opposition from Congress on revising the property tax structure to improve revenues of municipalities. It also extends time limit for payment of property tax, and provides rebate of 5 per cent to those paying it within one month of commencement of the Act.

While the government insisted that the amendment be brought in to offer rebate to those who have paid property tax, the Congress demanded that the government offer 50 per cent rebate in property tax as people are finding it difficult to pay taxes due to Covid. The Bills were earlier passed in the Assembly.

The Congress members said the government is allowing local bodies to revise property tax every year, as against once in three to five years. Congress MLCs said local bodies should be allowed to decide on property tax after consulting people, and by taking such a decision the government is curtailing the powers of local bodies.

Municipal Administration Minister MTB Nagaraj and Urban Development Minister Byrati Basavaraj insisted that except the rebate there is nothing new in the remaining provisions mentioned in the bills. They dismissed Opposition charge that annual revision of taxes will be a burden on people. The State Government has to ensure that municipalities have funds for development works, and also ensure the government is eligible for an additional borrowing limit of 0.25 per cent of Gross State Domestic Product for 2020-21, they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
property tax Karnataka
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing protest against Centres farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Sunday Feb. 7 2021. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Toolkit row: Centre asks Twitter to remove 1,178 Pak-Khalistani handles
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Increase gap between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Experts
Image for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tax on EPF interest will not impact all salaried individuals
Hydropower project washed away in Uttarakhand floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of Village Cooking Channel at Chinna Veeramangalam in Pudukkottai | Express
'Village Cooking Channel’: Meet YouTube's favourite chefs who impressed Rahul Gandhi
Scores of labourers trapped in tunnels as the waters came rushing in. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Rescue ops intensified as over 200 people still missing
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp