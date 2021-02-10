STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

‘Council has become refuge of those who lost elections’

Known for his frugality, Horatti has occupied the same room at the Legislator’s Home for the last four decades and holds the record for being the longest occupant of any quarter at LH.

Published: 10th February 2021 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: “The quality of debate in the Upper House has steadily declined. There was a time when it had achievers from different fields, like art, literature and culture. Writer Gorur Ramaswami Iyengar, singer Gangubai Hangal, journalist Kadri Shamanna, lyricist Doddarange Gowda, poet Akbar Ali and many others were members. But now, it feels that the House has turned into a refuge for those who lost elections,” said JDS MLC Basavraj Horatti, who was elected unopposed as the Council Chairman on Tuesday. 

He told TNIE, “My aim is to restore the dignity of the House that was compromised after the December 15 incident. I will seek the advice of my seniors and talk to all concerned.”On December 15, Deputy Chairman Dharme Gowda was pulled down from the chairman’s chair, while chairman Prathap Chandra Shetty was not allowed to come out of his chambers, leading to unprecedented chaos on the floor of the House.

Asked about his most memorable moment in the Council, which he has served for the last 41 years, Horatti said that in 1980 as a new member of the House, he delivered a speech on aided and unaided institutions and the then chief minister R Gundu Rao had acted immediately. “That was the most memorable 4o minutes of my life,” he said. 

Known for his frugality, Horatti has occupied the same room at the Legislator’s Home for the last four decades and holds the record for being the longest occupant of any quarter at LH. He did not surrender the room even when he became a minister and continued to pay a rent of Rs 10,000 for two years.
Horatti said, “I’m a teacher and started my career at Lamington School in Hubli. I am happy that around 100 teachers, who are my personal friends, were present when I took charge.”

He said, “I have been the longest-serving MLC from the Western Teacher’s constituency. I have seen and personally known at least 16 chief ministers and worked with around 2,000 legislators.”In parting, he said that the then chief minister Ramakrishna Hegde once saw his casual attire and gifted him six pairs of kurtas and pyjamas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Antibody surveys do not signal end of pandemic
A military medic from the Air Force Medical University prepares to leave for Wuhan from Xi'an, capital of northwestern China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo | AP)
WHO team says coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
For representational purposes
YouTube cracks down on music videos related to farmer protests
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
3 Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue inside the Tapovan Tunnel. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: How glaciers can burst and send floods downstream
File Photo | EPS
GOOD NEWS | Delhi sees zero COVID-19 death after nearly nine months, Kejriwal wants no drop in guard
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp