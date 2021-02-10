STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Siddaramaiah pulls out Ahinda card, but may not be able to encash it

Sources close to Siddaramaiah told TNIE that he will be holding conventions in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kalaburagi and Belagavi.

Published: 10th February 2021 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo | EPS)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister and Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah is getting ready to hold Ahinda (Kannada acronym for minorities, backward classes and Dalits) conventions in four regions across the state, after next month’s budget session. With this, Siddaramiah is hoping to repeat the magic of 2013. 

Despite being the tallest leader of the Kurubas, Siddaramaiah skipped Sunday’s community convention in Bengaluru, organised by RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa and other leaders, demanding ST category for the community. In a counter of sorts, he is ready to once again use his Ahinda card that helped him become chief minister. 

Sources close to Siddaramaiah told TNIE that he will be holding conventions in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kalaburagi and Belagavi. “Siddaramaiah had organised similar Ahinda conventions prior to the 2013 elections. This convention won’t be limited to demanding reservation for Kurubas, but also other backward classes, including Idigas, Thigalas and Upparas. He will be demanding reservation based on their population. The dates are yet to be finalised, and he will discuss it with the party high command and proceed,’’ sources said. Siddaramaiah, who skipped the Kuruba convention, wants to take other backward classes into confidence.

Senior Congress leader BL Shankar said mobilising traditional voters will help strengthen the party, as these people are facing issues due to lockdown, GST, demonetisation and other factors. “There are attempts to divide them by demanding reservation for a particular caste. By holding such conventions, one will get to know their issues. As on date, it has not been discussed in the party, but Siddaramaiah will proceed, taking party leaders into confidence,’’ he added. 

In 2005, Siddaramaiah, then a senior JDS leader, had held Ahinda conventions and was expelled from the JDS. He joined the Congress in 2006. Siddaramaiah calls himself a backward classes leader and represents the Kuruba community, one of the largest castes in Karnataka after Lingayats and Vokkaligas. Soon after he became chief minister in 2013, he announced a number of Bhagya schemes or welfare programmes for the backward classes. However, the Ahinda card did not help him get votes in the 2018 Assembly elections.“Things have changed. The BJP is looking at backward classes as a consolidated Hindu vote, and dividing Hindu votes might boomerang on Siddaramaiah, if he lays too much stress on Ahinda,” said a political analyst. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah Dalits Ahinda
India Matters
Antibody surveys do not signal end of pandemic
A military medic from the Air Force Medical University prepares to leave for Wuhan from Xi'an, capital of northwestern China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo | AP)
WHO team says coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
For representational purposes
YouTube cracks down on music videos related to farmer protests
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
3 Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue inside the Tapovan Tunnel. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: How glaciers can burst and send floods downstream
File Photo | EPS
GOOD NEWS | Delhi sees zero COVID-19 death after nearly nine months, Kejriwal wants no drop in guard
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp