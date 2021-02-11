STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man arrested for possession of bison meat in Karnataka's Madikeri

During the interrogation, the accused Ashraf revealed that the profit from selling the bison meat was to be shared amongst three other residents of the village.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MADIKERI (Karnataka): A man has been held and remanded in judicial custody for possession of bison meat. The incident was reported in Kolakeri village near Napoklu in Madikeri taluk.

The Kodagu DCIB received a tipoff that bison meat was being smuggled to Kolakeri village. Following this, the DCIB conducted an investigation and nabbed the accused Ashraf, a resident of Kolakeri. The sleuths conducted a raid and found 20.6 kilograms of bison meat from the accused. 

During the interrogation, Ashraf revealed that the profit from selling the bison meat was to be shared amongst three other residents of the village – Abdul, Yakub, and Mohammed. 

He revealed that the four had worked out a deal to sell the bison’s meat at Rs 1,000 per kilo. However, he did not spell out clearly how he got the bison meat.

Later, the case was transferred to the forest department. The forest department sleuths are on the lookout for the other three accused. While bison will weigh over 100 kilos, only 22.6 kg of the meat has been seized by the DCIB. Only a thorough investigation into the case will reveal the details on how the accused possessed the meat and where the bison was hunted down. 

