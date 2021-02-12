ATM van driver, who eloped with cash and girlfriend, nabbed

Manju Shettar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Subranyanagar police have arrested the driver of an ATM cash deposit vehicle who was on the run with Rs 64 lakh in cash since February 2. A special team was formed to track Yogesh R, who was nabbed in HD Kote of Mysuru district, on Wednesday. Police kept a close watch on his family members, relatives and friends before zeroing in on him. The police recovered Rs 36 lakh in cash from Yogesh. He had purchased home appliances, gold, furniture and other luxury items.

Yogesh was last seen walking away with the cash bag and boarding an autorickshaw. He then reached KSRTC bus stand to pick up his girlfriend, a relative, and then went to HD Kote. Yogesh, who is married and has two children, had planned to elope with his girlfriend. A senior police officer said that during interrogation, Yogesh confessed that he had borrowed Rs 20 lakh from private financiers and relatives and hatched the plan of stealing the money to repay them.

He kept a track on the movement of his colleagues to execute his plan. Since he had switched off his mobile phone, it was difficult for the police to trace him. Recently Yogesh had contacted one of the financiers to tell him that he would repay him soon.

The financier in turn informed the police. Yogesh had taken the help of his relative - an advocate - to rent a house in HD Kote. Yogesh informed the house owner that he had a problems with his parents and hence had come to HD Kote with his wife. One of his relatives, who is an advocate, gave him ideas on how to escape from the police.